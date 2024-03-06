Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday park in Blackpool is offering more than 550 job opportunties.

Haven, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, prepares for a busy season ahead with 550+ job opportunities at its two Blackpool parks, to support an increase in bookings for the year.

New full-and part-time positions will be available at Cala Gran and Marton Mere, both located in the historic seaside town of Blackpool.

Available to holidaymakers and holiday homeowners when doors re-open the first week of March, Cala Gran and Marton Mere have a wide range of roles across a variety of functions including activities and leisure, food and beverage, housekeeping, entertainment and security.

This latest recruitment drive will support the growing UK staycation market, with Haven seeing a 7 per cent YoY increase in bookings for the 2024 season so far. An additional 200 pitches are also being introduced across Haven parks this year to meet rising demand.

Head of Talent Acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: "We're thrilled to be reopening in March with an array if innovative enhancements across our holidays parks.

"This exciting phase of growth presents a fantastic opportunity for talented individuals to become part of our dynamic team.

"As we gear up for another busy season, we want to hear from applicants interested in contributing to the success of our award-wining team, whether that be in a seasonal role or those aspiring to build a lasting career with Haven.

Part of the Bourne Leisure Group, Haven is an inclusive employer with over 16,000 team members, and jobs available for all levels.

29 per cent of park team members are aged 16-20, and almost one in every five team members (18 per cent) are aged over 50 years.

Employees are offered generous benefits, including discounted holidays across Haven Holidays and Warner Hotels and enhanced family-friendly policies and pay, and can take advantage of extensive training opportunities to support career growth, such as apprenticeships, degree and leadership programmes, and role specific workshops.

This year, a £4 million investment is being made to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering in 2024, including an exclusive agreement with J. D. Wetherspoon to operate at its parks.