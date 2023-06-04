‘He has paid his price,” - that was the sentiment of many Blackpool Gazette readers commenting on the fall out around Philip Schofield and This Morning.

It comes as Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV show last week before being dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield described the affair as “unwise, but not illegal”, after it was revealed it took place when he was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe, before coming out as gay in 2020.

The editor of This Morning has called for ‘respite’ following the Phillip Schofield affair scandal

He had previously denied allegations about a relationship with the colleague in 2020, reportedly also denying the affair to his colleagues and fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

Schofield has been plagued with dozens of national tabloid news stories since his affair was uncovered.

Fellow celebrities including Kerry Katona, Jodie Marsh and Kim Woodburn have spoken out against Schofield claiming he was unkind to them when they appeared on the show.

Martin Frizell, editor at This Morning claimed “scores were being settled” when questioned about claims of a toxic culture backstage of the show.

Phillip Schofield has admitted he’s scared to leave his home after admitting to affair

Blackpool Gazette readers have had their say on the fall out.

Sonia Garrity said: “It’s bullying from the media. It’s his private affairs not everyone else’s. The man was 20 for god’s sake. He shouldn’t of had to leave the show he is a great presenter.”

Karen winterburn said: “He messed up, he lied and has been exposed for it ..not the first and won’t be the last...leave him alone now, he’s lost enough...sometimes the media and the uprisings it causes are just too much. It’s a shame “nice” doesn’t sell newspapers.”

Zoe Hewitt williams said: “It’s disgusting and the media should be ashamed but they won’t bcuz it’s all about the dollar. They get off on spreading hate. The biggest bully’s out there and they can get away with it.”

Chris Howarth said: “What he did was wrong and he has lost his job because of it. It should be left at that now and let him sort his life out. Hounding him could end badly as we have seen before with other celebrities.”

Larraine Eastwood said: “He needs to keep his head down, and stop fishing for sympathy, others have been hurt more by his actions.”

Margaret Jacob said: “He has admitted he is wrong so leave him alone now. He may be pushed over the edge and he does not deserve it. He has paid his price.”

Polly Daig said: “If only he had said his apology and then kept a dignified silence for a while. It might have been better than this constant weeping whilst wringing his hands with any media that will give him a minute. He’s really not doing himself any favours.”

Matthew Robinson said: “I just wish Holly would admit she knew. I’ve known for 2 years about this lad, so surely Holly and ITV did. There’s defo more to this story hiding behind the current headlines.”

David Smith said: “Disgrace leave the man alone his career is over he has lost self -respect. Yes he has made massive mistakes in his life choices? Haven’t we all at some-point in our lives? More important news like the war in Ukraine.”

Darren Dale said: “It’s a shame for him. But just shows how your whole life can change from being really great to being at your lowest overnight.”

Janine Patterson said: “I don’t understand what he’s done wrong. He had an affair with a colleague who happened to be younger than him. He lied when he was challenged because that’s what people having affairs do. This happens all the time in workplaces, why is it different?”

Kath Wild said: “He was so good at his work on TV I thought he was one of the best we had . And his private life has nothing to do with any one else.”

Stuart Lawrence said: “Wouldn’t have been the same backlash if he was straight.”

Tanya Fairbrother said: “He made mistakes, admitted them, nothing illegal, lost his career. He did deceive his wife and friends. Leave him alone to try and salvage his family.”

Nigel Moore said: "Bored with it. Never liked him, glad his bubble has burst."