Blackpool, Halifax, Barnsley and South Shields join forces Life in a Northern Town- free initiative

Four leading theatre companies in the North have come together in a unique collaboration to support young people as they develop their playwriting skills.

Northern Broadsides, Barnsley Civic, Blackpool Grand Theatre and The Customs House (South Shields) have launched a three year, free of charge, scheme that aims to create a bold new programme of touring work representing the hopes, frustrations and imaginations of a diverse group of new writers growing up in the North.

Young people aged 14 – 29 will work with their local theatre partners through workshops, a writing residency, peer-to-peer learning, mentoring and masterclasses. Participants are invited to apply to their nearest partner website with full details available on venue websites. The focus of the programme will be on how the places we live make us who we are and how we can transform those experiences into bold, accessible theatre.

The project will focus on reaching young people in places that have often been overlooked, inspiring them to explore and reflect on their experiences of growing up in their hometowns. Creative writing programmes will be delivered by each of the four partners, coordinated by Northern Broadsides, with stories having strong focuses on the writers’ hometowns. It will be shaped by renowned Manchester playwright Chris Thorpe (Talking About The Fire, Things Hidden Since The Foundation Of The World), who will act as mentor and dramaturg.

Life in a Northern Town. Photo: Blackpool Grand

Adam Knight, Chief Executive at Blackpool Grand Theatre, added: We’re delighted to be working with Northern Broadsides and partner venues in Barnsley and South Shields on this exciting and ambitious project. We’re proud to be creating more stories for more people and for opportunities like this to ensure the work presented on our stages is reflective of the diverse experiences of living in Blackpool and Lancashire today. This ground-breaking new project will encourage young writers to give voice to that ambition as we share stories and experiences across the north of England, supported and mentored by established playwrights, and creating new pathways for future talent and the development of main stage work.”