David Aldred, 63, was among a team of engineers who restored the Bluebird K7 after it was raised from the bed of Coniston Water in 2001. He is now working with a group of experts including a former McLaren engineer to build a hydrofoil which is capable of speeds up to 400mph.

They are aiming to break the current record of 317mph, which was set by Australian Ken Warby in the 'Spirit of Australia' in 1978. The new hydrofoil, called Longbow, will be powered by two privately purchased jet engines originally designed for use in the BAC Strikemaster, a British military aircraft.

David, who started the project in 2019, hopes to run the craft on Coniston Water, where the Bluebird set a series of speed records between 1955 and 1967, when it crashed and claimed Campbell's life.

He said: “I’ve done classic cars and old vehicles, and stuff like that, but nothing compares to this really. My kids say ‘my dad’s got two jet engines in a boat in his garage’. These things drink 16 gallons a minute of jet fuel.

“It’s just something different. I wanted to build a jet hydroplane that works, irrespective of the record, because Bluebird’s the only one in the UK that’s running. Just to see Longbow running up and down, even if she were only running 100mph or 150, it’s a hell of a sight and sound experience, because it’s like a jet aircraft without wings skimming across the water.

“It’s just a terrific sight and sound experience.”

The speedster is self-funding the project and says he has 'no idea' as to how much he's spent and doesn't want to think about it - but admits it is 'a lot'. Brit David faces an international competition for the record with the current record holder Ken Warby’s son, David Warby, who is hoping to beat his father’s record Down Under.

David says his boat's jet engines mean he has twice the thrust available as the 1978 record - with the challenge lying in keeping the boat stable at the high speeds. Mr Aldred, who lives near Blackpool, Lancs, said the two hopefuls are in a ‘friendly rivalry’, working together to try to smash the 46 year-old record.

He said: “I’ve been able to phone Dave up and Zoom with him, and everything else. People ask if I’ve done model tests – but I’ve got a full-scale model running in front of me, because Dave is running a very similar hull, and he’s out there actually doing it.

“When he runs the boat he tells me what it’s done and what he’s tried, so I’ve got that real world feedback.”

David Aldred bringing Bluebird to the Ruskin in 2024.

David Aldred's 'longboat' being built in Lancashire.

David Aldred's 'longboat' being built in Lancashire.

David Aldred's 'longboat' being built in Lancashire.

David Aldred's 'longboat' being built in Lancashire.

David Aldred with his 'longboat' being built in Lancashire.