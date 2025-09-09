Blackpool Grand Theatre launches exciting new lottery with weekly £1k prizes

Blackpool Grand Theatre is pulling back the curtain on an exciting new opportunity for locals and visitors alike: Blackpool’s Grand Lottery, in partnership with the Giant Cash Bonanza.

This dazzling initiative promises prizes worthy of a standing ovation, with weekly cash rewards, exclusive theatre experiences and more.

For just £2 a week participants could become the next spotlight star winning a £1,000 weekly cash prize or aiming even higher with the quarterly Superdraws which offer up to £10,000.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Each week, lottery entrants can also win bonus prizes such as theatre tickets, ice creams, exclusive backstage tours and other special treats designed to make every draw a memorable experience.

The real showstopper? 60% of every ticket purchased goes directly to support the Grand Theatre’s vital work in the community.

From educational programs to award-winning local projects, ticket buyers are helping ensure this historic venue continues to thrive and shine.

Each entrant receives 10 unique numbers for the weekly draw, with two numbers automatically entered into the quarterly Superdraws upon first payment. Weekly prize winners include:

1 x £1,000

4 x £25

26 x £10

Quarterly Superdraw prizes feature:

£10,000 (September 2025)

£5,000 (December 2025)

£10,000 (March 2026)

£5,000 (June 2026)

Participants also enjoy automatic entry into a Free Prize Draw, with chances to win encore extras such as theatre tickets, Heritage Tours, ice creams and Grand Theatre goodies - perfect for a little interval indulgence.

Andrew Howard, Head of Audiences, Marketing and Sales, said: “Blackpool’s Grand Lottery is your ticket to a dazzling line-up of prizes. From big cash wins to special theatre treats, it’s a win-win, players can enjoy the thrill of the draw while helping us keep the spotlight shining on our important community projects.

“So, what are you waiting for? Play your part and maybe bag a big prize too!”

For full details and to enter, visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/blackpools-grand-lottery. The curtain rises on the draw every Friday, with winners announced online.