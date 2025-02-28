The Blackpool Ghost Walks are back for 2025 and they are bigger and better than ever.

Are you brave enough to take on Blackpool’s Ghost Walks?

Families will be able to take part in two separate tours with different spooky stories in Blackpool. Join the Victorian Ghost Hunter, Horrors of Blackpool author, and founder of Supernatural Events, Stephen Mercer for a spooky tour through some of the most haunted landmarks in Blackpool.

The two tours are called Thursday Thrills and Saturday Scares, Thursday Thrills will end with the new Paranormal Picture House "feature" at The Regent Cinema & Antique Centre and Saturday Scares will finish with the Victorian Séance Experience in The Tache Rock Club.

The Ghost Walks will take place from the Easter holidays all the way through the Blackpool Illuminations and end in October of 2025.

Award-winning Supernatural Events presents thrilling and chilling paranormal-based events in Blackpool and across the Fylde Coast | 5 out 5 (361 TripAdvisor reviews) | "A history-filled, well presented and most enjoyable tour." | National World

The tours will start at 7pm and outside the Tourist Information Centre, Festival House, on The Promenade,.

The tour will last for 90 minutes in total.

These outdoor walking tours are family friendly and fully accessible for all. The "Victorian Séance Experience" takes place inside The Tache Rock Club; where access is available only by stairs.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the ghost walks in Blackpool.

The Blackpool Ghost Walks have been named the number one tour in Blackpool according to TripAdvisor. #

Tickets can be purchased from the Supernatural Events website, the host of the Ghost Walks on the day or from the Blackpool Tourist Information Centre for the price of £8.50.

A list of all the dates can be found below:

April: Sat 5, Thurs 10, Sat 12, Thurs 17, Sat 19

May: Sat 24, Thurs 29, Sat 31.

July: Thurs 24, Sat 26, Thurs 31.

August: Sat 2, Thurs 7, Thurs 14, Sat 16, Thurs 21, Sat 23.

September: Thurs 4, Sat 6, Thurs 11, Sat 13, Thurs 18, Sat 20, Thurs 25, Sat 27.

October: Thurs 2, Sat 4, Thurs 9, Sat 11, Thurs 16, Sat 18, Thurs 23, Sat 25, Thurs 30, Fri 31.