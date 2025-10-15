Blackpool’s Clifton Street has a fresh splash of colour this week thanks to Preston-based street artist REASM who has just finished a striking mural that’s already catching the eyes of passersby.

Known online as @reasm_one the artist, Shawn Sharpe has transformed a blank wall into a vibrant work of art combining dynamic shapes, bold lines and playful imagery that brings a fresh energy to the street.

The mural has been painted alongside ongoing building work at Hogarths which remains open behind scaffolding.

While construction continues the artwork will be on display for approximately six to eight weeks giving locals and visitors the chance to enjoy a temporary burst of creativity in the heart of Blackpool.

Clifton Street is a bustling part of Blackpool and has welcomed the colourful addition with nearby cafes, shops and office workers noticing how the mural brightens up the area.

New street art by Preston-based artist, REASM spotted on Clifton Street in Blackpool. | third party

Hogarths remains fully operational behind the scaffolding so diners and visitors can continue to enjoy meals and drinks while taking in the new mural just outside.

The timing of the installation adds a touch of vibrancy to a street that’s currently busy with development.

For those wanting more of REASM’s work the artist posts updates and behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram under @reasm_one.

Whether you’re a street art enthusiast or simply curious about Blackpool’s evolving urban landscape this latest piece offers a fleeting but colourful glimpse into the town’s creative side.