Blackpool garage fire under investigation
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at a domestic garage in Blackpool.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 7:21 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 7:26 am
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the scene in Keswick Road at around 4.45pm yesterday (Monday, June 28).
Firefighters equipped with four breathing apparatus used one hose reel, one water jet and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation into the cause was opened, the fire service said.
