Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week inc new Stabrucks

Across Blackpool and Fylde, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Blackpool & Fylde planning applications
Blackpool & Fylde planning applications validated between Febraury 10 and February 16. | Google Maps
2. 50 All Hallows Road, Blackpool FY2 0AY
Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a two-storey side extension, a first floor roof lift and a two-storey front extension, and use as altered as a shop and self-storage units at ground floor and dance studio at first floor. | Google Maps
3. 7 Ingleton Avenue, Blackpool FY2 0DX
Application validated on Feb 10 for erection of a single storey rear extension. | Google Maps
4. 31 Knowsley Crescent, Weeton with Preese PR4 3ND
Application validated on Feb 10 for application for prior notification of single storey rear extension with a projection of 5.10m, height of 3.65m and eaves of 2.75m | Google Maps
5. Land at Ryscar Way, Blackpool
Application validated on Feb 11 for discharge of conditions 12 (landscaping ), 18 (retaining wall ) and 25 (boundary treatments ) attached to planning permission 20/0794. | Google Maps
6. 15-17 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 1RY
Application validated on Feb 11 for change of use of ground floor premises from retail shop (use class e (a)) to adult gaming centre (use class sui generis) | Google Maps
