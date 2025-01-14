5 . VSP and Administration buildings, Blackpool Airport, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 2QY

Application validated on Jan 7 for application to vary condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 24/0435 for "demolition of existing vehicle search point (vsp) and admin office buildings and erection of replacement single storey vsp and administrative facilities building with associated infrastructure including 60 space car park and new secure fencing and access gates up to 2.2 metres in height to site perimeter" involving: 1) increase in footprint and height of building; 2) alterations to shape and siting of building; 3) insertion of additional windows and doors in north, east and south facing elevations of building; and 4) re-positioning of rear fence line on southern boundary | Google Maps