Across Blackpool and Fylde, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new restaurant on the Promenade, another new restaurant in Blackpool town centre and the conversion of a hotel into flats among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System or the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Blackpool and Fylde planning Blackpool and Fylde planning validated between October 21 and October 27 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . 2 Raikes Parade, Blackpool FY1 4EX Application validated on Oct 21 for external alterations to include repositioning of rear door, provision of dropped kerb, formation of hardstanding for up to 2 cars and bin stores to front and use of premises as altered as 2 self-contained permanent flats following demolition of existing front wall. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . 513 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY4 1TE Application validated on Oct 21 for installation of an automated teller machine (atm). | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . 7 Ringwood Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 4RR Application validated on Oct 21 for first floor front extension | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Ivy Vottage, Plumpton Lane, Westby with Plumptons PR4 3NE Application validated on Oct 21 for conversion of existing garage and storage space into habitable accomodation associated to ivy cottage, plumpton lane, westby with plumptons, pr4 3ne, and external alterations of the building to include: 1) window and door insertions, 2) gable roof positioned on south facing roof plane. | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . 48 Preston Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5AA Application validated on Oct 21 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) two storey side and two storey rear extension, 2) single storey rear extension, 3) relocation of door to front elevation, 4) lean to roof over ground floor bay window to front elevation, 5) replacement of windows, 6) replacement of roof and re-render of property, 7) erection of single storey outbuilding to rear garden following demolition of existing garage. | Google Maps Photo Sales