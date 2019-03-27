Blackpool fund-raising group hosting fabulous St George's Day charity dinner

A Blackpool fund-raising group has cooked up a brilliant plan to support good causes.

Blackpool RMA Ladies is hosting a St George's Day Dinner on Saturday, April 27th at the town's Savoy Hotel, from 7pm to 2am.

The fabulous event is being held to raise money for both Marie Curie Cancer Nurses and the Royal Marines Charity. Joining the ladies will be guest of honour Phil Gilby MBE, a Corps RSM and a trustee of The Royal Marines Charity.

Guests will enjoy a five-course meal with wine, before dancing the night away to DJ Gary Mills. The Capricorn Singers, a female voice choir based in Cleveleys, will also give a special performance.

To book for £29 per person or for more details please contact Margaret Taylor on 07817717152 or megt53@yahoo.co.uk