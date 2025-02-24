Blackpool fish and chips shop and diner up for sale - with seven-bed accommodation

A fish and chips takeaway and diner is up fo sale in the heart of Blackpool - and it comes with seven-bedrom accommodation.

The TSP Chippy, on Coronation Street, is part of a substantial three-storey mid-terrace property which is also close to many of the resort’s top amenities.

The business is competitively-priced to sell, with strong trading accounts and is licensed to sell alcoholic drinks.

The TSP Chippy on Coronation Street Blackpool, is up for sale|Kenricks | Kenricks

It is being sold through agents Kenricks on behalf of Pattinson Auctions and bids are currently being accepted until 2pm on Tuesday March 11 with an asking price of £170,000, which is the starting bid.

Kenricks say: “This substantial three- storey property is situated in a prominent position in the busy all-year-round trading location of Coronation Street in Central Blackpool, within close proximity to the vibrant town centre.

“The business sells fish and chips as well as a range of food including pizza, burgers, kebabs, curries, pies, soft and alcoholic drinks.

“The accounts show a turnover in excess of £218,400 per annum, which reflects the strong trading ability of this business. Viewing Highly Recommended.”

What you get for your money

The ground floor’s separate entrance leads to the main shop with non-slip floor and a range of equipment including three pan range, freezer, fridge and Bain Marie.Kitchen with sink, fridge, six ring gas cooker, griddle, twin kebab machine. The dining area has seating for 33 diners with cushioned seating booths, LED lighting and a disco ball feature.Toilet facilities are also included.

Inside the TSP Chippy on Coronation Street, Blackpool| Kenricks | Kenricks

The lower ground floor cellar area includes a stainless steel units, pizza preparation area, pizza ovens, fridges, freezer, sink and door to rear of property.Cellar area for storage.

There is a separate street entrance leading to the hall and staircase.

First floor private accommodation: Large lounge with laminate flooring, bay window and feature fireplace.Kitchen / Diner with fitted wall and base units.Large double bedroom with shower and sink.Toilet and additional double bedroom.

The diner at the TSP Chippy, Blackpool| Kenricks | Kenricks

Second Floor1 Triple bedroom. Two double bedrooms, two. single bedrooms. Large bathroom comprising 4-piece suite, bath, shower, wash basin and toilet.

There is a yard to the rear with car parking for one motor vehicle.

The property is centrally heated and has double glazing.

Current trading hours

:The current trading hours are: Monday to Thursday 3pm -11pm, Friday and Saturday 3pm – 2am

Trading accounts for the year end 1st February 2024 shows an annual turnover of £218,400.

To view the property, contact Kenricks by phone. For questions about the auction, phone Pattinson Auctions directly.