A long-established Blackpool business has relocated to new state-of-the art premises in Fleetwood in a £5 million move.

Family-run Trevors Foodservice will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new site, in the historic former home of the Fylde Ice Co on Dock Avenue, this Thursday (June 13).

Celebrating 60 years in business last November, the business was previously based on Chorley Road, at the Mowbray Drive industrial estate.

Now the company’s Hitchen family will be joined by team members, customers, stakeholders and local dignitaries to commemorate the multi-million relocation and refurb.

The company says it aims to regenerate Fleetwood’s historic dock area and make it a northern powerhouse for quality food and drink, and bring new jobs to the area.

What they say

Gary Hitchen, Managing Director of Trevors Foodservice, said:“It’s great to finally be in and have everything up and running.

“It’s an iconic and historic building in the town of Fleetwood, especially when it comes to food, so it’s a privilege to have been able to bring the building back to life.

“Our business turned 60 last year and we’re confident the new HQ will underpin our success for another 60 years and m

ore, while helping to create jobs and regenerate this amazing area in the process.” Nearly double the space

The new 58,000 square foot headquarters is nearly twice the size of the company’s previous warehouse and includes ambient, chilled and frozen storage, stylish new offices and modern amenities.

New jobs

In addition to the local jobs created in the past few months renovating and refurbing the new premises, Trevors has also welcomed 10 new starters to the business this year including new drivers, pickers, buyers and business development personnel.

