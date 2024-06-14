Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family-run Blackpool business Trevors Foodservice has officially opened its new state-of-the-art premises in Fleetwood..

The long-established food wholesaler has moved into the historic former home of the Fylde Ice Co on Dock Avenue.

Celebrating 60 years in business last November, the company’s Hitchen family was joined by team members, customers and stakeholders for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the £5 million relocation and refurb.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, Gary Hitchen, Managing Director of Trevors Foodservice, said:“It’s great to finally be in and have everything up and running.

The Trevors team celebrate the opening of the new HQ | Third party

“It’s an iconic and historic building in the town of Fleetwood, especially when it comes to food, so it’s a privilege to have been able to bring the building back to life.

“Our business turned 60 last year and we’re confident the new HQ will underpin our success for another 60 years and more, while helping to create jobs and regenerate this amazing area in the process.”

Matthew Hitchen, Trevors Foodservice Purchasing Director, commented:“It’s been an incredible journey and a real team effort so we’re all ecstatic to officially open our new HQ and celebrate with our team, friends and family. “

“I’m really excited about the future and I honestly couldn’t be prouder of the whole team for all their devotion and hard work”.

The new 58,000 square foot headquarters is nearly twice the size of the company’s previous warehouse.

This includes ambient, chilled and frozen storage, stylish new offices and modern amenities.

In addition to the local jobs created in the past few months renovating and refurbing the new premises, Trevors has also welcomed 10 new starters to the business this year including new drivers, pickers, buyers and business development personnel.

