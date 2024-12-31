Blackpool firm Mickey's Discount Carpets business up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established Blackpool business is holding a closing down sale after the New Year and its premises are up for sale.

Mickey’s Discount Carpets, on Waterloo Road, will begin its sale from Tuesday January 7, when all items will be half price.

The store has specialised in carpets, rugs, vinyls and hard floors, sold at competitive prices.

But the firm announced on its Facebook page that it was holding a ‘retirement sale’ and ‘closing down’ sale after the New Year.

Meanwhile, the business site - at approximately 7,924 sq.ft overall - is up for auction with a guide price (for starting bids) of £255,000.

The auction is being handled by Pattinson Auctions, via Kenricks, the estate agents specialising in commercial properties.

Kenricks says of the property: “This purpose-built industrial unit which is currently used as a retail warehouse/showroom for the well-known and popular business Mickey’s Discount Carpets.

“The business, if required, can be included in the sale.

“The property is situated in a prominent position in the busy all year-round trading location of Waterloo Road in Blackpool, next to the Aldi Supermarket at Oxford Square.

“The property benefits from Forecourt Car Parking to the front with separate entrance and exit.”

The ground floor is approximately 4,468 sq. ft, with the main entrance leading to the retail area with suspended ceiling, counter, carpet and display stands.

There is a main warehouse with an office and a toilet, with a mezzanine level storage area which is approximately 613 sq. ft.

The exterior part of the property features a single storey garage/carport - approximately 439 sq. ft.

Additionally, there is a forecourt car park to the front of the property with an entrance and an exit, for approximately 6 to 7 motor vehicles.

In terms of the business itself, the premises are offered with vacant possession or can be taken as a going concern which is currently trading as Mickey’s Discount Carpets.

For further in formation visit: here