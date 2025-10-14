A Blackpool company which manufactures lorry cabs for refuse collection vehicles is looking to expand - pending a planning application for new equipmennt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blackpool company which manufactures lorry cabs for refuse collection vehicles is looking to expand - pending a planning application for new equipment.

Dennis Eagle and Co, based at Burton Road, has applied to Blackpool planners for the erection of a building for use as a shot blasting facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Shot blasting is a process which entails using a centrifugal wheel inside a large machine to clean surfaces.

During this process, a motor creates enough kinetic force to shoot or push the pellets at the desired surface.

In the application note, the company stated: “We are expanding our manufacturing capabilities at Blackpool, the scale of which, is dependent on receiving planning permission to install a shot blasting facility to allow for the preparation of fabricated parts prior to painting.

“This is an expansion on our current manufacturing, building of lorry cabs for refuse collection vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new manufacturing would see us build the hoppers that fit onto the rear of the vehicle, keeping manufacturing in-house and increasing employment in the Blackpool and surrounding areas.

“If successful, we plan on installing a shot blast container on the side of our existing building. The container is manufactured using 6mm steel to the walls and roof with cladding in certain areas. The size of the area i 12m x 6m.

“Next to the container will be another building of the same construction and size, to be used for cleaning the parts and sealing prior to painting.

“Both buildings will be coloured to match the existing aesthetics. Fabrication will increase staffing by a minimum of two, blasting and painting will increase by a minimum of an additional three.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A noise report conducted for the applicants by Martin environmenta;l Solutions Ltd, concluded: “The impact of the development has been assessed against both the WHO and BS8233:2014 standard recommended sound levels..

“These have concluded that no adverse impact will be experienced by the nearby residential receptors .”

A planning decision is pending.