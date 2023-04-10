Blackpool fire crews tackled grassland blaze in Marton prompting wildfire warning for dry weather
Firefighters spent an hour putting out a wildfire in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon (April 09).
Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore tackled the blaze, which raged through approximately 2,000 square metres of grassland.
They used two jets to extinguish the fire on Rosefinch Way, at 15:58, taking around an hour.
A spokesperson for Lancashire and Fire Rescue Service said: “Warmer and drier weather makes wildfires more likely.
Please lessen the risk by not lighting campfires, only barbecuing in designated areas, extinguishing all cigarettes thoroughly.”