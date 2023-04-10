News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fire crews tackled grassland blaze in Marton prompting wildfire warning for dry weather

Firefighters spent an hour putting out a wildfire in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon (April 09).

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

Fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore tackled the blaze, which raged through approximately 2,000 square metres of grassland.

They used two jets to extinguish the fire on Rosefinch Way, at 15:58, taking around an hour.

Fire engines attended wildfire on Rosefinch Way in BlackpoolFire engines attended wildfire on Rosefinch Way in Blackpool
Fire engines attended wildfire on Rosefinch Way in Blackpool
A spokesperson for Lancashire and Fire Rescue Service said: “Warmer and drier weather makes wildfires more likely.

Please lessen the risk by not lighting campfires, only barbecuing in designated areas, extinguishing all cigarettes thoroughly.”

