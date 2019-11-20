Blackpool fire crews tackle chimney fire caused by log burner

Have your say

A chimney fire at a home in Blackpool was caused by a log burner, said the fire service.

Fire crews were called to a semi-detached home in Calder Road, near Blackpool North Shore Golf Club, at 3.32pm yesterday (November 19).

Fire crews responded to a chimney fire involving a log burner at a home in Calder Road, Blackpool on Tuesday (November 19). Pic: Google

Two fire engines, both from Blackpool, attended and battled the fire for around 1 hour and 20 minutes.

An LFRS spokesman said: "This was a building fire involving a log burner on the ground floor of a domestic property in Calder Road.

"Fire crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, a ventilation unit, hand tools and a thermal imaging camera.

READ MORE: Blackpool burglar who climbed into bed of one OAP and set a fire at the home of another has been given a hospital order

"Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and twenty minutes."

No injuries have been reported.

Quick tips to help prevent chimney fires

1. Have your chimney and fireplace cleaned and inspected every year

2. Build small fires

3. Only use seasoned wood

4. Never use paper or combustible liquids in the fireplace

5. Use a chimney liner

6. Install a chimney cap

7. Ensure good air supply