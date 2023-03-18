News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fire crews tackle blaze near Grosvenor Casino and Sandcastle Waterpark in South Shore

A fire broke out at a home in South Shore on Friday night (March 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT

Three fire engines and their crews were called to the home in Withnell Road, just off the Prom near South Pier.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to enter the smoke-filled property where they tackled a fire on the ground floor with a hose reel.

Police closed the road while fire crews worked at the scene for around an hour and brought the blaze under control.

Three fire engines attended a fire on the ground floor of a property Withnell Road, South Shore at 10.50pm on Friday (March 17)
No injuries were reported and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not said what caused the fire at this stage.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “At 22.50pm, three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident on Withnell Road, Blackpool.

"The fire involved the ground floor of a domestic property.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel and were in attendance for approximately one hour.”

