Blackpool FC team up with the National Football Museum this summer

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:20 BST
School kids armed with bottles of black spray paint took to the pitch at Blackpool FC this week,

Students from Blackpool FC community Trusts Schools visited the MARKERS exhibition at Manchester’s National Football Museum in May, and have now visited Bloomfield Road in a collaboration with the museum as part of the MARKERS exhibition which aims to inspire young people to get involved in football.

The National Football Museum in Manchester has the largest collection of football memorabilia in the world, and its mission is to share stories about the ‘beautiful game’.

The students spray painted the word MARKERS onto the Bloomfield Road pitch in front of the goal behind the north stand.

Influential

Harry Lyons, Media Manager at Blackpool FC, said: "We are delighted to be working with the National Football Museum and, in particular, this fantastic exhibition. Grassroots sport is a subject that is very close to the hearts of both the football club and our community trust.

“We love everything MARKERS stands for and are delighted to play our part in launching the museum's summer season.

“We thank them for choosing Bloomfield Road as the venue to launch such a significant campaign and hope this encourages as many young people as possible to follow their dreams."

The new exhibition brings together nine commissioned pieces of work from street and digital artists who have each selected famous who have each chosen footballing heroes and are honouring them in the artwork.

The exhibition celebrates a diverse range of footballing heroes, each with their unique story and contribution.

It explores the issues of LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, women's football and ethnic minorities. These include Eric Cantona, Raheem Sterling, Ji Sung Park, Mary Philips, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Pete the Badge, Justin Fashanu and Lucky Clark, the first openly transgender referee.

Tim Desmond, CEO of the National Football Museum, said: "Having MARKERS represented on the pitch at Blackpool FC was a very special moment.

“We really hope this inspires young people to 'make your mark' this summer and experience all the amazing benefits of being creative".

The MARKERS exhibition will run until January 2025 at the National Football Museum.

