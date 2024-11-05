Blackpool FC fan tells Lisa Nandy how she feared losing her club as new football laws introduced in Parliament

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:48 BST
The role played by Blackpool FC fans in pushing for new rules for football club owners has been recognised by the government minister at the helm of new legislation.

Blackpool fans petitioned for an independent regulator as far back as 2018, with the Football Governance Bill finally introduced in Parliament on October 24.

Christine Seddon of Blackpool Supporters Trust meeting with Lisa Nandy and Chris Webb
Christine Seddon of Blackpool Supporters Trust meeting with Lisa Nandy and Chris Webb | n/a

To mark what is the first stage of the legislative process, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy met with key supporters including Christine Seddon of the Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

The regulator will introduce a new set of rules designed to protect clubs, empower fans and keep clubs at the heart of their communities. Evidence from Blackpool fans, who protested against the club's previous owners the Oystons, has helped shape the bill.

Christine told the minister: "In our recent history we've had problems with rogue owners and I was very worried we were going to lose our club. I was really shocked to find the regulation up until now just wasn’t fit for purpose.

"I’m absolutely over the moon we’ve got this far and people are now listening, and realising the importance of football clubs. Not just to the fans but to the community."

Ms Nandy said: "The way I look at it is that clubs are handed down through the generations as part of our social and civic inheritance. They matter far beyond what happens on the pitch because you see the ripple effects right across entire communities."

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.placeholder image
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb responded to the new legislation in Parliament in July, praising Blackpool Supporters’ Trust for restoring “integrity, pride and professionalism” to the club.

He said: "English football is an essential part of the social fabric of Britain but irresponsible owners, unsustainable financial models and inadequate regulation have cast a shadow over too many clubs.

"This legislation will safeguard the future of our local clubs and their heritage, while the light-touch regulation will avoid adverse impacts on investment in English football or on club competitiveness."

The bill will tackle rogue owners and directors, implement a club licensing regime, monitor club finances and improve fan engagement throughout the football pyramid - from the Premier League to the National League.

