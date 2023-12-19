Artist's impression of Blackpool FC's proposed training ground and academy

Blackpool Football Club is still awaiting a planning decision on its ambitious proposals for a new training ground and academy which includes no less than 10 outdoor pitches.

The club lodged an application with Wyre planners back in March, in respect of a greenfield site off Streeton Road in Poulton.

The application is for the creation of new training ground and academy facilities for the football Club, consisting of the construction of a two-storey training facility building, indoor pitch, single storey groundstaff facility building, single storey ancillary building and single storey store building.

In addition, the plans include the creation of 10 outdoor pitches, along with associated infrastructure including floodlighting, on-site parking, hardstanding, footpaths, fencing, engineering works and the creation of a new access off Streeton Road.

A decision on the application, which was both received and validated by Wyre planners on May 19 this year, is pending.

Some 13 objections to the scheme have been submitted by Poulton residents and the Campaign to Protect Rural England, citing concerns over the loss of greenfield land, in particular the impact on important natural habitats for a range of species.

Fears over still more traffic on already congested roads in Poulton were also raised.

One objector stated in planning documents: "Whilst I am a staunch BFC supporter I cannot endorse such destruction of green belt land, something that is already in short supply throughout the borough."

There have also been two letters of support for the project, one stating: "I feel the Blackpool Football Club development will safeguard the green belt after the local plan runs out in 2031.

"It also gives our young people an academy which can fuel their aspirations and dreams. Lets hope, they, the club fulfil the all of their plans especially on the ecology aspects."

The training ground would be accessed from Streeton Road on the Grange Park housing estate, and stretch to the back of Baines School.

Public consultation events were held last July, while the first planning hurdle was crossed in August when both councils jointly agreed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not required.

A Design and Access statement from the club said: "The Blackpool FC Training Ground has been located in Squires Gate Training ground, Blackpool, for more then 50 years serving the development of their First Team players. "The Blackpool FC Training Ground is made of temporary non heated structures and is limited to one pitch. The players gym is located in the club's stadium which results in a lot of local traveling for the players and all the technical team. "The club has long had an aspiration to bring the First Team training facilities and the Academy together in one site with quality infrastructure, a strategy largely used by the other top clubs."