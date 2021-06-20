Blackpool family pay tribute to "gentle and kind" 27-year-old who died in motorbike crash

Sam Cardwell, 27, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police were called to Ansdell Road at 2.05am following reports a Benelli TNT travelling towards Waterloo Road had come off the carriageway while negotiating a bend, mounted the pavement and crashed into a stationary Honda Jazz.

The rider of the Benelli, Sam Cardwell, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died.

In a tribute, Sam’s family said: "Sam attended Montgomery High School, Bispham, which he left in 2010. He resided in the Blackpool area and will be sorely missed by his family and friends who would describe him as a gentle, kind, enthusiastic soul who was always happy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Ansdell Road in South Shore at 2.05am following reports a Benelli TNT travelling towards Waterloo Road had come off the carriageway while negotiating a bend, mounted the pavement and crashed into a stationary Honda Jazz. Pic: Google

"We would like to thank family and friends for their ongoing support and would also like to thank passersby who helped Sam following the collision, as well as North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and staff at both Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Royal Preston Hospital for their care and dignified response throughout the incident."

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of West Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has tragically resulted in a Sam losing his life and my thoughts remain with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"We are working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to get in touch."

Anybody with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0218 of June 19, 2021.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.