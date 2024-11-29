A 23-year-old man who ran an illicit drugs enterprise has been jailed for two years following a British Transport Police County Lines taskforce investigation.

Sam Brooks, aged 23, of Buchanan Street, Blackpool pleaded guilty to being Concerned In the supply of Class B drugs and money laundering and was sentenced to two years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Monday 18 November.

The court heard how, on Friday April 22 back in 2022, plain clothed officers from BTP’s County Lines taskforce noticed Brooks at Blackpool North station with another man due to a strong scent of cannabis emanating from the pair.

Both were stopped and searched with Brooks being found in possession of two bags of cannabis bush in sealed packaging in his rucksack and around £13k in cash in a separate bag.

Brooks was subsequently arrested for money laundering and possession of cannabis.

Due to the nature of the offence a search was carried out at Brook’s address where a further £2k in cash was found along with more cannabis, drug paraphernalia, burner phones and sim cards.

During interview Brooks was asked to account for the cash but refused to offer an explanation.

Due to the conversations retrieved from the devices and sim cards it became clear that Brooks was operating a postal cannabis system in the UK.

In order to facilitate his criminal enterprise he was using Instagram and Telegram accounts as well as cryptocurrency and bank transfers.

On October 11 2022 officers obtained a warrant and again raided the same Blackpool address and caught Brooks in the act of attempting to dispose of a red crate which was found to contain several bags of herbal cannabis, blocks of cannabis resin and THC canisters, more cash and drug paraphernalia.

Brooks was further arrested. In total for both arrests the amount cash seized totalled almost £19,000 while the total value of the cannabis was estimated to be somewhere between £72,235 to £141,835 if broken into 1g deals.

The cash from both arrests and a Rolex watch found on Brooks on the initial arrest were seized under the Proceeds Of Crime Act.

Investigating officer PC Beth Friend said: “Despite appearances crime really does not pay – Brooks was living a flashy lifestyle far beyond his means given he was unemployed at the time.

“All his ill-gotten gains have now been seized and have landed him with a two year prison sentence.

“Our mission continues to dismantle and disrupt criminal enterprises and to identify and safeguard those who are being exploited and relentlessly pursue those who have targeted them.

“We urge anyone using the rail network to report any concerns to us through our discreet text number 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and to be aware that victims of exploitation may not always be obvious nor aware they are indeed victims.”