New research reveals the top 10 most dangerous areas for drivers in the UK outside of London - and a Lancashire town is right up there.

With 11.63 accidents per 5,000 residents, Blackpool comes second in the table, closely behind Powys with 11.83 accidents.

In third place is Surrey, which has an accident rate of 11.54 per 5,000 people.

To put these figures in perspective the overall average accident rate for all local authorities outside of London in the UK was 6.43 per 5,000 people.

Where did the data come from?

Electronic car part remanufacturer, ACTRONICS LTD, analysed data released by the Department for Transport to reveal which UK area outside of London had the highest rate of car accidents.

The dataset includes road accidents reported to the police where at least one person was injured during last year.

In Blackpool, there were 328 accidents of this nature reported, against a population of 141,000.

What's causing the crashes?

The news comes after research last year showed Blackpool had the most dangerous roads in the UK.