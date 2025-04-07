'Blackpool doesn't need any more hotels' – Reaction as new apart-hotel gets the go-ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Blackpool Council’s planning committee gave the development on Queen Street the green light.
Seventy-seven representations were submitted in favour of the scheme, which will see the former employment offices transformed into 22 holiday apartments, along with a manager's office, laundry room, luggage store and a staffed reception area.
The development will also include 12 car parking spaces.
Many residents supported the plans, believing the area could benefit from some attention.
Harry Buckley commented: “Good news! That area of town needs some love adding to it.”
Barry McCann said: “Residential would be better, but at least it is bringing a building back to life.”
Ian Blacklock added: “Great news.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The plans were approved despite 66 objections, including one from the neighbouring Galleon Bar which expressed concerns it could be hit with a noise abatement notice if future guests complained about disturbances.
However, the meeting heard that measures would be taken to minimise the impact of noise from the bar which has a 4am licence.
These measures include replacement glazing with special ventilation, allowing the windows to remain closed while still permitting airflow.
Susan Parker, head of development management at the council, also stated that the council would not treat noise complaints from holiday guests in the same manner as those from permanent residents.
She told the committee: “Overall, the scheme would bring a long-standing empty building in a prominent part of the town centre back into use.”
Despite this, not everyone in the resort agreed with the development.
Jenny Nichols said: “Blackpool doesn't need any more hotels. We’re overwhelmed by them.”
Stanley Field remarked: “Those derelict hotels across the way need sorting as well.”
Nicole Nevin commented: “We don’t need any more accommodation! We need good shopping centres and retail.”
David Wright questioned: “Why didn’t they make it into flats for people who could afford them?”
Mike Anthony suggested: “It would be better as a police station instead of going all the way to the other side of Blackpool.”
Planning committee chairman Coun Dave Flanagan acknowledged the objections but felt, on balance, the application should be supported.
He said: “The development is going to bring an empty building back into productive use, and it will contribute to the vitality of the town centre, providing the type of holiday accommodation people are looking for.”
He added that the management plan, set out by the applicant Premier Property Investments (NW) Limited, “will ensure there are robust measures” in place to ensure the apart-hotel is properly operated.
The building has been vacant since 2018 when Jobcentre staff were relocated to premises at the Town Hall.
Previous planning applications to convert the site into permanent flats had been refused by the council.
The site was originally occupied by Christ Church, built in 1871, before the church was demolished in 1982 and replaced by the current Jobcentre building.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.