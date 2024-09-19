Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father from Blackpool is taking on an ultra-marathon to raise money for Samaritans, after losing his daughter last year.

James Wood will take on the 30-mile challenge on September 28, which will see him run from the iconic Blackpool Tower all the way to Lancaster Castle.

He is hoping to raise as much money as possible for Samaritans, as he knows this is something his daughter Frankie ‘would have felt passionate about’.

James said: “The work that the Samaritans do is fantastic. By offering a lifeline to those in crisis, they can help prevent the pain suffered by the individual and those who love them, their friends and family”.

Frankie Wood, a dog walker and all-round animal lover, was described as ‘beautiful’, ‘amazing’ and ‘outgoing’ by her friends. The 19-year-old also took part in her own fundraising challenges for mental health charities, raising money for Open Minds back in May 2023.

Runners will start their adventure from the world-famous Comedy Carpet from 8.15am. Competitors have 8 hours to complete the 30-mile trail course, each crossing the finish line outside the picturesque Lancaster Castle.

James is no stranger to big running challenges. Back in 2015, he ran an impressive 56 miles to commemorate the lives lost at the Bradford City stadium fire 30 years before.

Although he’s ‘a lot older now’, he is confident in taking on the 30-mile challenge and expects to cross the finish line in just 5 hours.

As a Recovery Practitioner for the Horizon Lighthouse, Blackpool’s alcohol support service, Mr Wood is always working hard to help other people in need.

Alongside co-worker Martin Bleasdale, James set up a weekly mental health support club in memory of his daughter. ‘Frankie’s Men’s Group’ meet every Monday, offering vital peer support for the people of Blackpool.

Martin said: “Amongst all the serious conversation, the group is an uplifting experience and encourages honest conversation and laughter”.

Organised by Fylde Coast Runners, this ultra course is a little different to most, as the runners have to cross the estuary from Fleetwood to Knott End. However, thanks to the Fleetwood Ferry Company, this hop across the water isn’t a problem!

James added: “If these 30 miles lead to a donation that leads to someone choosing life, it'll have been worth it”.

If you’d like to donate, please visit James’ Just Giving page.