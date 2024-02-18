Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular figure on the Fylde coast sports scene has been given the shattering news that he has cancer.

But Gaz Moseley, 40, of Bispham, is determined to fight all the way against the illness, diagnosed as an agressive stage 4 stomach cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many know Gaz through his former role as the manager at Blackpool FC gym within the club's hotel complex, on Bloomfield Road, where he often privided one-on-one fitness sessions with Tangerine stars,

However, the dad-of-two, who currently works for sports equipment brand Everlast, is also well known as a junior sports coach and currently runs the Clifton Hornets under/9s team.

Grim news

After receiving the grim diagnosis in November, having fell ill while on a work project in Italy, Gaz was told the disease was incurable and he might have only a year to live.

But Gaz, who is married to Charlotte and has two sons, Rocco, eight, and Kylo, aged five, was adamant that he would find a way to fight it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is being backed by friends and family, who raised a staggering £25,000 for him in just 10 days via a GoFundme page and are still on the fundraising trail.

What his brother says

Among them is Gaz's older brother Steve, who said: "The way Gaz was told the news was really shocking and it would have been enough to sink a lot of people.

"But he is a guy with a young family and he is a fighter - there was no way he was going to give up.

"We did some reasearch and found out from a specialist in Nottingham that there are ways to treat it and hold back the worst of the symptons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It meant we needed to find a lot of money - so that's what we're doing, supported by Charlotte, who has been amazing."

Hyperbaric chamber

Thanks to the help he has recieved, Gaz has been able to set up a hyperbaric chamber at home, whose oxygen therapy can help make cancer cells easier to kill with chemotherapy and radiation.

It can also be used to heal cells damaged by cancer and its treatments and boost red blood cell count.

Gaz has also set up an infered sauna to compliment this treatment, in addition to a specific nutrition plan.

Gaz Moseley with wife Charlotte and sons Kylo and Rocco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is still undergoing chemotherapy at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Steve added: "The treatment is working, Gaz has put weight back on and is doing well.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing treatment is still really expensive, so we've got another fundraiser planned."

Gaz has thanked his "amazing family and friends for keeping me going."

Latest fundraiser

Now a group of his supporters plan to walk from Blackpool FC's stadium to Wigan Athletic's ground overnight on March 15, coinciding with the Seasiders' away match there in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them is pal Brad Peacock, a Blackpool-based paramedic.

He said: "Gaz is well known in lots of sporting circles and people are rooting for him.

"A very small group of us- family and friends - are looking to walk 32 miles to Wigan to raise some funds for him.

"Our mission is pretty simple - to continue to raise funds for Gaz and ensure that he gets the best chance to fight this horrendous diagnosis."