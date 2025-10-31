Blackpool councillor gives reason for resignation in surprise announcement

A Blackpool councillor has announced her resignation and explained why she has stepped down.

Councillor Julie Jones had represented the Greenlands ward in Bispham, as a Labour member on Blackpool Council, since the local elections in 2023.

She had previously contested the Norbreck ward for Labour in 2021, but was not elected.

Cllr Julie Jones has stepped down as councillor for Greenlands ward | Third party

Cllr Jones released a statement on Thursday, confirming her decision to stand down.

The Blackpool-born councillor said: “I understand that my resignation may seem sudden to some but it is something that I have been considering for a while.

“The role of a councillor demands a hundred percent commitment which I feel at this time I am unable to meet due to increasing demands from my family and health matters.

“It would be unfair of me to continue in the role as I am now unable to give it the attention it deserves. I am grateful for the opportunity the residents have given me to serve them as their local councillor.”

The Blackpool Labour Party commented: “We are very sad to lose Julie from our team but we offer her our full support and thank her for an exceptional 2 and a half years as a councillor.

“She has demonstrated the positive difference a Labour councillor can make and has been fully active representing her ward and contributing to the various committees she was involved with.”

Greenlands has two seats on the council, the other one currently held by Labour’s Cllr Dave Flanagan.

A by-election is expected to be calledbto allow potenial candidates to fill the vacant seat.