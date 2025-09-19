A Blackpool councillor has apologised for a social media post in which he likened the party Reform UK to Adolf Hitler.

In the post, Labour member Cllr Adrian Hoyle showed a mocked-up photo of the wartime Nazi leader wearing a Reform top, in a misplaced attempt at humour.

But the post was seen by Blackpool Council’s two Reform members, Cllrs Jim O’Neill and Emma Ellison, who were offended at the comparison.

Cllrs Jim O'Neill (left) and Adrian Hoyle | Third party

Cllr O’Neill called for Cllr Hoyle to be sacked unless he issued an apology and said the fact he was Armed Forces Champion for Blackpool made it even nore inappropriate.

In response, Cllr Hoyle issued a statement saying he regretted the post and wanted to apologise.

He said: “I write this statement after careful consideration, concerning the Facebook post sent out on my personal account on the September 6 2025.

“The post featured an image of Adolf Hitler dressed in a Reform UK football shirt, the implication being that the two are common bedfellows.

“On reflection, and after the post was highlighted to me by Blackpool Councillor and fellow Veteran Cllr Jim O’Neill of Marton Ward, Leader of the Blackpool Council ReformUk group, I unreservedly apologise for any offence I have caused, and wish to offer my personal apology to Cllr Jim, his colleague Cllr Emma Ellison and to all the supporters ofReform UK in Blackpool for any distress they have suffered.

“To imply that Reform UK are linked in any way to neo-Nazism was a simplistic attempt at humour. In addition, and given the appalling murder of Charlie Kirk in the United States recentlyand those perpetrated on Jo Cox MP and Sir David Amess MP, I understand the dangerthat foolish and provocative social media posts can have, especially to those in PublicService, recognise the concern and potential consequences, and wish to express my deep regret and once again apologise unreservedly for having done so

“.I sincerely hope that we can move on from this moment and work together in our respective roles, despite our ideological differences, in the common goal of representing the people of our Constituencies.

“I look forward to continuing to serve with Cllr O’Neill on the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee, to ensure we both help to deliver the best lives and outcomes possible for the people of Blackpool .”