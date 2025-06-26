Coun Paul Galley (left) and Coun Neal Brookes clashed over a report on child sexual exploitation | Third party

Councillors in Blackpool clashed at a full council meeting over a controversial report into child sexual exploitation in the resort.

Coun Paul Galley, leader of Blackpool’s opposition Conservative group, last week published the damning report on the horrifying scale of sex offences against children in the resort.

Calling for the town to be included in a forthcoming national inquiry into child grooming, the Anchorsholme councillor said he used data compiled by the police to produce the 36-page report.

At the full council meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Mayor of Blackpool Coun Kim Critchley, Coun Galley hit back at criticism of him from Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, who he said had accused him of showboating and using child sexual abuse as a policical weapon.

Coun Galley admitted that one of the figures in the report, referring to 1,555 registered sex offenders currently residing in Blackpool, was incorrect because the police’s figure was inaccurate.

But he said the rest of the data - including the fact that ther were 1,746 recorded sex offences against children in Blackpool, was correct and argued that the only reason Blackpool Council was now supporting the town’s inclusion in the inquiry was because of his report.

However, he faced further criticism from Labour members in the council meeting, including assertions that he had ignored the work of the acclaimed Awaken multi agency team tackling child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the resort.

Attack was ‘deeply shameful’

Coun Galley launched the debate in the council, chamber , saying: “I want to bring members attention to the deeply disappointing and shameful attempt by the council leader, in the recent press, to smear my integrity and discredit the work I’ve done to try and bring a child inquiry to Blackpool, to make sure Blackpool’s included in that inquiry.

“I want to make it absolutely clear, Madam Mayor, and I know the leader will be watching, that I’ve worked on this report not for personal or political gain. I’ve worked with both our Labour MPs and will continue to do so, and look forward to making this happen through the work that we’re doing in a non-political way.

“And I take any accusation that accuses me of being political, and that is not the case, very seriously. I am fuming, Madam Mayor, about what has been said.

“For months I've worked with recognised experts in child safeguarding, I’ve listened to the voices of the victims and I did not do this for self-promotion.

“I did it because this council, under Coun Williams, voted against an inquiry request in a motion in January and I was appalled then and even more appalled since.”

Coun Galley said the attempt to discredit him was an effort to deflect attention from the fact that, until Prime Minister Keir Starmer's U-turn on the inquiry, Blackpool Council’s leadership had refused to support the inquiry and Blackpool’s inclusion in it.

He admitted: “Regrading the data, there was an error - which the leader highlighted - but it was a police one and they even apologised in writing. I will not be accused of political posturing on something as serious as this when I have deliberately avoided doing so.

“So I ask, Madam Mayor, will the leader do the right thing and call for an inquiry.”

In the absence of Coun Williams, who was ill and unable to attend, Deputy Leader (People) and Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Coun Neal Brookes said: “I think it’s appropriate that the comment made by Coun Galley should be answered immediately. I think it’s unfortunate that Coun Williams isn’t here to defend herself.

We will ask for inquiry

“I’m sure this will all come up again in the Cabinet member's report , in the appropriate time in the agenda, where we should be discussing it. I'm sure he (Coun Jim Hobson) will say that Scrutiny (committee) is the place to discuss this for in -depth analysis. And yes, I will give commitment that we will ask for the inquiry...we are going to write to the Home Secretary and ask that it comes to Blackpool.

“More importantly, I’ll ask that they come to see our Awaken project, with its exemplary good practice.”

However, when Coun Galley suggested Coun Brookes should thank him for the work he had done on the report, and added that the data was the only reason the leadership was now agreeing to the inquiry, Coun Brookes hit back.

He said; “There’ll be no thankyou. It will come to light in Scrutiny what nonsense was put into the public domain. It needs to be corrected and it will be corrected.

“The whole basis of your report, Coun Galley, is questionable. The fact you have been a councillor for 14 years and have never raised this issue before is actually to your detriment, not mine.

“Equally, the fact is the Scrutiny Committee hasn't any Conservative member in place to go and attend that meeting. They must understand that the Children and Young Adults Scrutiny Committee are going to do a deep dive into this in September. There are no representatives from the Conservatives.”

Coun Galley said it would be a “whitewash”.

The Awaken project has been praised for the way it protects vulnerable children from child esxual exploitation | Third party

Coun Jim Hobson, Cabinet Member for Children's Services , said Coun Galley’s report wilfully omitted the highly-rated work of the Awaken multi-agency team, which works together to reduce the prevalence and impact of child exploitation in Blackpool.

The team, comprised of professional experts across different agencies, identify children and young people at risk, investigate concerns about exploitation and ensure children reported as missing from home receive a timely return interview and support.

Coun Hobson said: “Most disappointingly, Madam Mayor, Coun Galley has not spoken to our officers before rushing to publish his report. Had he done so, they would have said they do not recognise some of the figures quoted in that report.

"Child sexual exploitation (CSE)is just a small percentage of the figure quoted by Coun Galley. Have no doubt, we accept and acknowledge that CSE is a problem in Blackpool but it is a problem in every town and city in this country.

“The Government has now said there will be a national Inquiry and I will be writing to the Home Secretary to be a part of that and also ask him to look at Blackpool as an area of excellence.”