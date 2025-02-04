Blackpool Council urges public to be ‘extra vigilant’ following car park QR code scam

Blackpool Council urged the public to be “extra vigilant” after fake QR codes were spotted in car parks across the resort.

The fraudulent QR codes were discovered on parking machines in several council-owned car parks.

Some of the stickers were also used for fake penalty charge notices.

The council stressed they never request payments via QR codes and urged motorists not to scan them.

A spokesman for the council said: “Our teams are working hard to remove the scams; it is worth noting that this problem is not just a local issue.

“Please share this information with your family and friends.”

They added the safest way to pay is by downloading the PayByPhone app or by visiting their official site on your browser at www.paybyphone.co.uk.

A QR code, which is an abbreviation of quick response code, is a barcode which enables people to get rapid access to a website or download link by scanning it with their phone camera.

Drivers who scan the codes with their phone are shown fraudulent websites asking them to enter their card details, which criminals use to spend money from their accounts.

The RAC advised motorists to make payments only with cash, cards or official apps.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “A car park is one of the last places where you’d expect to be caught out by online fraud.

“Unfortunately, the increasing popularity and ease of using QR codes appears to have made drivers more vulnerable to malicious scammers.

“For some, this sadly means a quick response code could in fact be a quick route to losing money.

“As if this scam isn’t nasty enough, it can also lead to drivers being caught out twice if they don’t realise they haven’t paid for parking and end up getting a hefty fine from the council.

“The safest course of action when paying for parking at a council-owned car park is to avoid using QR codes altogether.

“Most of these councils don’t even operate a QR code payment system, so if you’re in any doubt, steer well clear and only pay with cash, card or via an official app downloaded from your smartphone’s app store.”

He added that this “new wave of criminal activity” demonstrates why the UK is in “dire need” for a system which allows people to pay for parking with a single app.