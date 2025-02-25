Blackpool Council has spent more than £560,000 on pothole repairs, with the figure reaching a three-year high.

As Britain’s ‘pothole crisis’ hit record levels, an investigation by Accident Claims Advice revealed that Blackpool Council has spent a total of £562,000 fixing potholes on its road since 2021, with £239,000 spent in the last year alone.

The local authority has also seen an increase in compensation claims for damage caused by potholes, with 47 claims lodged over the same period.

Blackpool Council has spent more than £560,000 on pothole repairs | Contributed

Of those, the council settled two claims in three years paying out £719.71 in compensation settlements.

The findings came as the number of roads being left unrepaired by UK councils hit record levels.

According to the latest Department for Transport (DfT) data, 82% of local roads flagged for maintenance were ignored by councils last year, the highest proportion since records began in 2009.

Blackpool Council confirmed it currently has around 25 potholes requiring repair.

Between 2021 and 2024, it rejected 45 pothole-related legal claims - a staggering 96% of those lodged.

Beverly Faulkner, ACA’s Public Liability specialist, said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths.

“A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk.

“The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury and/or costly vehicle damage. It is vital that roads are properly maintained. and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain.”

Across Britain, pothole-plagued minor roads have fallen to their lowest level on record.

Steve Gooding, the director of the RAC Foundation, said: “The number of cars is increasing, traffic volume is increasing, the number of potholes is increasing, the only thing not increasing seems to be the amount of money being spent on maintaining our local roads, which everyone in the country relies on whether they drive or not.”

In the October Budget, the UK Treasury announced that local road maintenance funding will rise to nearly £1.6 billion in 2025/26, a £500 million increase from the previous year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated in December: “Broken roads can risk lives and cost families hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds in repairs. That’s a cost that can easily be avoided by investing properly in our roads.

“That’s why we’re giving councils funding to repair our roads and get Britain moving again — with a clear expectation that they get on with the job.”

