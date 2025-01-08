Blackpool Council reveal total number of potholes they repaired last year
In 2024 they repaired over 3,200 potholes and resurfaced over 50,000m2 of road.
Alongside regular inspections of the roads and repairing any potholes, the highways team are also carrying out major works across the town to keep roads safe and the traffic flowing smoothly.
Some of the major works that were carried out in 2024 included the full resurfacing of Ansdell Road, a the installation of a new toucan crossing on St Walburgas Road, junction improvements at Squires Gate Lane/Lytham Road and the resurfacing of 27 roads in Mereside.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “With over 300 miles of roads and 500 miles of footpaths across the town, the highways team will be carrying out more maintenance in areas near you soon.”
For the 2024/25 highways maintenance programme £2 million has been invested for major road improvement works across the town, alongside the usual minor road improvement works that continue to take place.
Work will start soon on the following roads:
- Vicarage Lane/Waterloo Road junction.
- Talbot Road.
- Seabrook Drive.
- Greenfield Road.
- Wood Green Drive.
- Bristol Avenue.
- West Park Drive/Knowsley Avenue roundabout.
- Church Street.
- Adelaide Street West.
- Glencoe Place.
- Holyoake Avenue.
- Freemantle Avenue.
- Condor Grove.
- Albert Road.
- Chapel Road.
