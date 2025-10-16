Blackpool Council has provided an update on the Grade-II listed Colonnades, which have been partly closed for more than a year due to safety concerns and structural defects.

The historic seafront landmark, more than 100 years old, has been affected by years of exposure to the corrosive sea air.

In August 2024, five access ramps along the promenade were fenced off after routine inspections uncovered defects, leaving local residents and hotel guests frustrated by limited beach access.

Colonnades | National World

Councillor Jane Hugo, Deputy Leader of the Council (Place) and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said the council is exploring long-term funding options to support major repairs.

“The Colonnades are showing their age. We’ve carried out a survey to see what repairs are needed and how to make them last for the future,” she said.

Cllr Hugo confirmed that the repairs will be delivered in phases over several years due to the scale and cost of the work, but the council is also planning smaller repairs in the meantime to safely reopen more walkways.

“This will allow everyone to continue walking and cycling along our wonderful promenade while we secure funding for the larger works,” she added.

The closures have caused inconvenience to local hotels and residents.

Ananda-Rene Schaefer, Director of Granada Apartments, said the restricted access forced guests to walk further to reach the beach, impacting both visitors and elderly residents.

The council said the phased approach balances public safety, heritage protection and other community priorities including housing, road maintenance and jobs.