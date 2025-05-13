Blackpool Council is looking to press ahead with proposals to use compulsory purchase powers ‘as a last resort’ in its efforts to tackle poor housing and deprivation in the resort.

Council leader, Coun Lynn Williams, says better housing has been an “obsession’ of the council’s for years and this move would be an important step in being able to achieve it.

Blackpool has serious issues with an oversupply of poor quality one-person accommodation, limited choice of family housing particularly in the inner areas, and a shortage of good quality affordable housing across the borough.

This week the authority’s executive has been asked to reaffirm its commitment to tackling poor housing and deprivation by agreeing, in principle, to consider the use of compulsory purchase powers to secure land for redevelopment if reasonable efforts to buy land and property by agreement are unsuccessful.

This major step is part of Blackpool Council’s broader ambition to transform its inner area into a thriving, sustainable community with safe, high-quality housing and enhanced life opportunities.

Some £90m of investment was secured in March 2024 from Homes England through the Brownfield Infrastructure Land Fund, after years of discussion around Blackpool’s unique housing challenges. That money will finance land acquisition, demolition of housing, and the redevelopment of modern, energy-efficient homes.

The council’s executive is being asked to authorise several actions to support delivery of the housing regeneration scheme, including:

Ongoing negotiation with property owners in the Phase 1 AreaThe start of land referencing process to identify all legal interests in the Phase 1 Area

Continued master planning and detailed design work that will build on the regeneration framework document

Community engagement through home visits, drop-in sessions, and surveys

However, the council stresses that compulsory purchase powers will only be used as a last resort and where there is a compelling case in the public interest.

Coun Williams said the redevelopment is expected to bring wide-ranging benefits, including:

Economic: New jobs, apprenticeships, and increased local employment

Social: Better-quality, affordable housing; reduced crime and homelessness;

Environmental: Greener homes, sustainable transport options, and new open spaces.

She said the regeneration programme is a central priority for the council and forms part of its long-term vision to create stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities across Blackpool.

Coun Williams said: “We are determined to deliver real change for our residents. Better housing has been an obsession of ours for years and that will not change.

“We are asking the executive to consider and agree, in principle, to using our compulsory purchase powers, should we need to. This is always a last resort but it is important that our intentions are clear and that should we need to use our compulsory purchase powers then all the right processes have been followed to be able to do that.

“This is the first step in that process. I understand that this is a very unsettling and difficult time for some people and we will do all we can to support residents directly affected. There will be regular face to face opportunities for people to come and talk to us should they want to, we also have a dedicated email, telephone number, webpage and newsletter.

“The regeneration of this area is critical, it will not only provide better homes and more green spaces, but it will also tackle social challenges like unemployment, health inequality and housing instability. I have said all along that we need our community's help and input with this huge regeneration project. I want to thank everyone who has been involved to date and would like to encourage everyone to give their views. “

The council will be running a series of drop in events and will also have a ‘pop up shop’ in the Houndshill for people to find out more and come and give their views.

For those that live within the area, have a business or own a property there and would like to speak to someone they can call 01253 477477 and ask for the central housing engagement team or email [email protected] .