It's actually emotional - Blackpool Illuminations somehow comeback shining brighter each year
Watch the leader of Blackpool Council share her pride and joy as Blackpool Illuminations get ready to be switched on for 2025.
Cllr Lynn Williams described seeing the town’s hard work to pull off the switch on party as ‘emotional’ and praised the team behind the scenes who ‘somehow manage to bring them back bigger and brighter every year’.
Watch what Cllr Williams had to say as the switch on party tonight.