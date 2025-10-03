Blackpool Council has expressed its support and condolences following Thursday’s Manchester synagogue terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said the town is “profoundly saddened by the tragic events that took place this morning.”

“Our thoughts go out to everyone affected - the individuals directly impacted, their families, their friends and the wider community,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

“What should have been a day of reflection and peace for the Jewish community has instead been marked by this appalling incident.

“I, along with Blackpool, stand in solidarity with Manchester’s Jewish community, offering our deepest sympathy and support at this painful time.”

Councillor Williams also praised the emergency services for their swift response in bringing the situation under control.

The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, one of Judaism’s holiest days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that an assailant, Jihad Al-Shamie, used a car to ram into people outside the synagogue before stabbing a man.

Adrian Daulby, 53, died while protecting worshippers during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack | Greater Manchester Police

Armed officers shot the attacker dead seven minutes after the first emergency call.

Two worshippers tragically lost their lives during the attack, including Melvin Cravitz, 66, a security guard who confronted the assailant and prevented him from entering the synagogue, and Adrian Daulby, 53, who also bravely defended worshippers.

Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson described the victims’ actions as heroic, saying both men were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the assailant from gaining entry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Synagogue leaders called the attack a “desecration” and said it was “an episode that has changed us all forever.”

Melvin Cravitz stopped the assailant from entering the building during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack | Greater Manchester Police

They added: “These were not simply members of our synagogue – they were our friends, our family – and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

National and local leaders, including the Church of England’s Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally, have emphasised unity and condemned hatred and racism in the wake of the incident.