Blackpool Council issue warning over fake classic car show event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fake event was advertised as taking place at Stanley Park on Friday, September 27.
However, Blackpool Council has confirmed that the event is fraudulent and is not taking place.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The council urged those who have registered as a vendor or been in touch with organisers to contact Action Fraud.
Residents can do this by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.
The real Classic Car Show, organised by the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Group, took place on August 25.
The show featured 250 entries, from vintage British motors of the 1920s onwards, to sleek sports models from the 1990s.
The event has also included pristine motorbikes and military vehicles over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.