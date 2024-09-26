Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Council have issued a warning over a fake classic car show event that has been circulating online.

The fake event was advertised as taking place at Stanley Park on Friday, September 27.

However, Blackpool Council has confirmed that the event is fraudulent and is not taking place.

The council urged those who have registered as a vendor or been in touch with organisers to contact Action Fraud.

Residents can do this by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.

The real Classic Car Show, organised by the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Group, took place on August 25.

The show featured 250 entries, from vintage British motors of the 1920s onwards, to sleek sports models from the 1990s.

The event has also included pristine motorbikes and military vehicles over the years.