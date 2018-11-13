Blackpool Council hit back following traffic chaos and admit roadworks are "causing problems"

Following a congested commute for many motorists this morning, Blackpool Council have admitted roadworks in the resort are causing problems for drivers.

It follows roadworks on Devonshire Road which have impacted motorists due to numerous road closures around the resort.

Motorists encountered traffic delays following the closure of a number of roads.

With part of the Promenade closed, the traffic was heavily congested due to temporary traffic lights on Devonshire Road. The lights have been set up in order for Network Rail to clear their site.

Coun Fred Jackson, Cabinet Member for Highways,: "We know that the current roadworks are causing problems for motorists and we have been monitoring the situation to see where any adjustments can be made.

"We have been to the Devonshire Road site today and spoken to the contractors. As a result the temporary lights will be removed tonight and only be used when absolutely necessary. This work is scheduled to be completed by Sunday. Hopefully this will help to reduce the congestion.

"A number of people have asked why this work is taking place at the same time as the Promenade closure. Unfortunately we have to allow Network Rail to clear their site and as the Promenade is closed for 13 weeks there is no easy time for this to happen.

"If it had happened any earlier it would have clashed with the Illuminations and Talbot Road/ Dickson Road closure. We know that any work on the roads causes disruption and we really appreciate everyone’s patience."

People expressed their anger on social media over the delays.

Jane Sharratt said on Twitter: "The traffic congestion situation is untenable. I left my house at 7.30 for what would be a 15 minute journey. An hour later I am still only half way there. The strain on the residents of Blackpool is a disgrace."

Adam Ramsden added: "Devonshire Road got temporary lights now. That’s the prom shut, Springfield road shut southbound, Talbot road shut. Ridiculous Blackpool Council."

