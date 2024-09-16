Blackpool Council announces eight new job roles up for grabs including assistant cook and youth advisor
Blackpool Council has announced it is recruiting staff for eight new positions.
Posting on their Facebook page, the ad which posted eight job positions, read: “Looking for a job, or a change in direction?
“Take a look at some of our latest roles.”
Job vacancies up for grabs include:
Vitaline First Responder.
Youth Advisor.
Assistant Cook.
Employment Advisor.
