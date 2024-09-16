Blackpool Council announces eight new job roles up for grabs including assistant cook and youth advisor

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:12 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:15 GMT
Blackpool Council has announced it is recruiting staff for eight new positions.

Posting on their Facebook page, the ad which posted eight job positions, read: “Looking for a job, or a change in direction?

“Take a look at some of our latest roles.”

Blackpool Council have a number of job roles on offer including assistant cook.Blackpool Council have a number of job roles on offer including assistant cook.
Blackpool Council have a number of job roles on offer including assistant cook. | AFP via Getty Images

Job vacancies up for grabs include:

Vitaline First Responder.

Youth Advisor.

Assistant Cook.

Active Blackpool Instructor.

Music Instructor.

Catering Manager.

Public Health Project Officer.

Employment Advisor.

To find out more or to apply for any of the roles click HERE.

