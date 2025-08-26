Blackpool Council has spoken out after St George’s Cross symbols were painted on West Park Drive, warning that road markings must remain clear and safe.

The red crosses appeared on road markings and mini-roundabouts over the Bank Holiday weekend as part of the nationwide ‘Operation Raise The Colours’ campaign, which has also been seen in Birmingham, Kent, Portsmouth and Burnham-On-Sea.

Supporters say it is a patriotic gesture, but authorities warn it is illegal and can create confusion for drivers.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said the town is proud to fly the Union Flag on Blackpool Town Hall and the Tower when weather allows.

“We’re proud to fly that flag and proud to be British,” she said.

“In Blackpool, we have always supported and celebrated our armed forces who have fought and died for our freedoms, and our flag provides a symbol of those values.”

However, she said the same could not be said for “spray painting some red lines to be driven over on a road.”

“It is vital that road markings are clear and safe. Any markings that could cause confusion will have to be removed,” she added.

She also noted the council’s long-standing policy against attaching items to lampposts, which can pose a safety risk if they become loose.

“Flags should be flown to show pride in our country, and not used in a way to intimidate others,” she said.

“We should not be a community at odds with each other, but work together to make Blackpool a better place for everybody who lives here.”

The council said residents are welcome to fly flags on their own property, provided they are in good condition, do not carry advertising, and have the landowner’s permission.

Any displays on public land or roads require official council consent to ensure safety.

The Government has issued guidance on safely flying flags, available HERE.

