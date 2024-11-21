Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coroner told a heartbroken dad to remember the good times after an inquest into the tragic drug-related death of a 20 year old in hospital this year.

Frankie Cunningham, of Smithy Lane, Stalmine, was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 5 after paramedics desperately battled to revive the patient who had been found collapsed and not breathing on the floor at home.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, who resuscitated the patient, and staff at the hospital, Frankie died surrounded by family after the decision was taken to remove life support.

The cause of death was listed as multi-organ failure due to cardiac arrest, which had in turn been caused by an overdose of the powerful painkiller oxycodone.

Although Frankie had died as a result of taking a drugs overdose and had spoken of suicide to his mother at various times, Blackpool and Fylde coroner Margaret Taylor said she did not beleive he had intended to take his life and recorded a verdict of a drug-related death.

At the hearing at Blackpool Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, November 20, Mrs Taylor said: “Frankie did have suicidal idolisation but I can’t’ see any plan. There was no suicide note.

“I don’t believe, on balance, that Frankie intended to take his own life.”

Mrs Taylor heard that Frankie, who had been born Francesca and was transitioning into a male, had suffered from severe mental health problems since the age of 12, including anxiety and depression.

Frankie had become addicted to prescription painkillers and, while residing in Lincolnshire, had entered into an abusive relationship with another young person who also struggled with a drug problem and had been violent towards Frankie.

The coroner was told that during a time in rehab to tackle the drugs issue, Frankie’s mental health had appeared to be improving but he was then hit with a setback after finding out that the former partner had died from a drugs overdose.

Frankie had come under the care of mental health teams over several years and since moving to the Over Wyre area had been registered with the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust.

The Initial Response Service (IRS) was told by Frankie's mother that the patient was having suicidal thoughts and hearing voices and she herself was struggling to cope.

In late June, Frakie’s care was then taken over by the Trust’s Home Based Treatment team, who support people living in the community who have complex or serious mental health problems.

On June 30 Frankie was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after taking an overdose of the drugs valex and zopiclone but said he took them to get “as high as possible”.

When asked about having suicidal thoughts , Frankie denied having any plans to end his life.

The coroner read out statements from the various health team members who had seen Frankie in the last weeks of his life.

Shen also concluded that she believed Frankie had obtained the drugs, which ended his life, by buying them over the internet.

Summing up, Mrs Taylor said that the Trust had provided an assessment of what it had done well and what it would need to improve on, in respect of Frankie’s care, and it had provided an action statement to that effect.

Mrs Taylor said she believed that what had happened could not have been avoided by the mental health team.

Frankie’s dad, Andy Cunningham, told the coroner that Frankie had become addicted to drugs.

He said Frankie had grown up as a happy little girl called Francesca who loved animals, music and scuba diving and had lived all over the world as he worked in the Army.

But from the age of around 12, after returning to the UK, Frankie had begun to show signs of body dysmorphia and had spoken about believing she was a boy.

From that point, Frankie had started to struggle with mental health problems.

He said of Frankie’s gender issues : “We accepted it, we thought it was just a phase, but it persisted until Frankie’s death.”

Mrs Taylor told him: “The way Frankie died should not define his life

“It has been said that someone only dies when you no longer speak their name.

“Frankie knew happiness in his life - remember those good times.”