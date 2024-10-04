Blackpool coroner set to probe death of Thornton man, 25, who collapsed after three hospital visits
Dean Rhodes, of Hawthorne Drive, Thornton, died after collapsing at an address in Eastbank Avenue on May 21, 2023.
A post-mortem exam conducted by pathologist Dr Neil Papworth concluded the 25-year-old died from a pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.
Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Court formally opened an inquest into his death on Friday, October 4.
The inquest heard Rhodes had visited A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital three times from April 4 due to “issues with his mobility” prior to his death.
Mr Wilson said that in deciding whether to have an inquest, there needed to be “something of substance that indicates that the death may not have been entirely due to natural causes”.
He added that he was “satisfied” there was a basis to open an inquest after considering the available evidence.
The focus of the investigation will be Mr Rhodes’ visits to the emergency department.
The inquest is scheduled to take place on March 5, 2025.
