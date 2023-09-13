News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Coroner Louise Rae to open inquestion into death of 8-month-old girl Isabella Porter-Gray

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:31 BST
An inquest is due to be opened tomorrow into the death of an eight-month-old baby girl.

Blackpool Coroner Louise Rae will look to establish what, when, why and how little Isabella Porter-Gray passed away.

The baby died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on August 11, 2020.

The inquest will be opened at 11.30am tomorrow (Thursday, September 14) at Blackpool Coroners Court.

