Blackpool Circus School to open new South Shore site in memory of founder Yuri Gridneff
A new circus school is earmarked to open in South Shore this year in memory of its founder.
In memory of Yuri Gridneff, Blackpool Circus School are relaunching a new look Circus School to mark the anniversary of his passing.
Yuri, who was in his 80s, passed away on March 2, 2023.
Since then the school has undergone a demonstrative leadership change. JL Coldham who was trained by the pair now leads Blackpool Circus School.
Blackpool Circus School was founded more than 20 years ago by ago Tonya and Yuri Gridneff.
Yuri came from a long line of Russian circus performers who were most famous for their free standing ladder act.
Testament to their popularity, the Gridneffs currently have their own exhibition in the new Showtown Circus Museum in Blackpool.
Many Blackpool children have passed through the doors of the circus school and some are now earning a living from being successful entertainers themselves.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Circus School said: “We are in collaboration with The Salvation Army in South Shore and hope to open soon.
“The training is led by volunteers who are in the circus industry and have learned their skills as children with Blackpool Circus School.
“It is these leaders who feel so blessed by the school that they are shaping and relaunching the new school.
“They feel so passionately about the school and Yuri’s memory that they are hoping the school will be a huge success in its new home.”
They added: “We are sure many children will continue to enjoy learning circus skills such as unicycling, stilt walking, juggling and balancing. It is a fun atmosphere filled with music, laughter and encouragement.“
