A judge has urged those responsible for a church in Blackpool to heed the biblical commandment “love thy neighbour” following a row over toilets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women’s toilets at St Paul’s Church on Egerton Road, North Shore adjoin the house next door.

Residents claimed the sounds emanating from the toilets - such as door slamming, people urinating and “other unpleasant noises” - forced them out of their living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents claimed the sounds emanating from the toilets at St Paul’s Church in Egerton Road forced them out of their living room | Google

After considering objections from the neighbours regarding plans to renovate the toilets, David Hodge KC, Chancellor of the Diocese of Blackburn, acting as a judge in the Church of England Consistory Court, recommended that the church move the toilets to another location to avoid further disturbing the neighbours.

In his ruling, he said: “The second of the two great commandments – to love one’s neighbour as oneself – has a particular resonance in the present case.”

The church vicar, the Rev Deborah Prest, and the church wardens had sought the court’s approval to revamp the women’s toilets at their current location, converting them into unisex facilities and to turn the men’s toilets in another area into an office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the judge suggested they reverse the locations, stating: “I would invite the petitioners to consider whether they can accommodate their neighbours’ concerns by reversing the locations of the proposed unisex toilets and the new office, so that it is the new office, rather than the toilets, that immediately adjoins the party wall between the church building.”

In a letter of complaint, the neighbour wrote: “Every time the toilets are used, the doors slam shut loudly, causing a thumping effect that vibrates through my entire house.

“This constant noise has become a significant disturbance to my family and me due to the lack of sufficient sound insulation between the adjoining walls.

“We are regularly subjected to the sound of flushing, door slamming, and other unpleasant noises emanating from the toilet area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident added: “As St Paul’s Worship Centre has become more active in the evenings and at night, this disturbance has escalated to the point where my family and I have stopped using our living room altogether.

“The noise generated by the toilet cubicles is not only confined to the living room but also echoes throughout the downstairs and upstairs rooms that adjoin the property.

“This situation has greatly affected our ability to enjoy our own home. The proposal to convert these facilities into unisex toilets, which will likely increase their usage, will only exacerbate the issues we are currently experiencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe that without addressing the noise insulation and privacy concerns, this reconfiguration will have a detrimental impact on our quality of life.”

The judge granted approval for changes but strongly urged the church to consider switching the locations of the toilets and office, as suggested.

If relocation wasn’t feasible, the judge required the church to implement sound insulation measures to protect the neighbours from the noise of the toilets.