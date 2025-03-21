The search for a new investor to redevelop the Blackpool Central site has been taken to one of the biggest property conferences in the world.

The project was put in the spotlight at MIPIM – the world’s most influential property event – held in France last week as the council seeks to appoint new developers following the collapse of the previous scheme.

Blackpool Council Leader Lynn Williams led a delegation to the event placing Blackpool alongside other major towns and cities from across the UK and rest of the world.

The Blackpool delegation promoted the town internationally to investors, as well as marketing Blackpool Central, and proposals for a carbon friendly data centre campus at Silicon Sands on Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Coun Williams said: “Our £2bn growth and prosperity programme is already helping to make Blackpool better but we need more private investment to turbocharge that growth and create more jobs for people.”

Developer Nikal had been working with Blackpool Council since 2016 to bring indoor theme parks, hotels and restaurants to the Central Station site but the £300m proposals collapsed in October last year when it was revealed Nikal had appointed administrators.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has backed calls by the public for an indoor arena, similar to the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, to be built on the site.

Work to clear the land is currently underway with the demolition of the former police station and courts. A new multi-storey car park opened in spring last year.

Coun Williams added: “I am determined that we attract more investment into Blackpool. That is the only way we will create more opportunities and jobs for local people, as well as improving where we live.

“We have a fantastic story to tell investors which is becoming increasingly recognised. Our visitor economy is worth around £2bn and supports over 20,000 jobs for local people, while our skilled people and leading skills institutions offer an attractive alternative for investors to expensive major cities like London.

“After a non-stop productive week of speaking opportunities, presentations and meetings, we will now continue to work hard to convert those conversations and contacts into local investment and jobs.”

More than 20,000 international investors and developers attend the conference every year, with Blackpool making its first major appearance this year.