Blackpool car fire under investigation

Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to a car on fire in Preston New Road, Marton, at around 11.27am yesterday.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called out to a car on fire in Preston New Road on Saturday morning.

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.

