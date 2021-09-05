Blackpool car fire under investigation
An investigation is underway to establish the cause of a car fire in Marton.
Two fire engines from Blackpool were called to a car on fire in Preston New Road, Marton, at around 11.27am yesterday.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no injuries were reported.
An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.